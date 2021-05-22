St. James Parish residents brace for flooding; sandbag locations

Parish officials said a state of emergency was declared ahead of rising water levels that won't crest until Wednesday, making sandbags available at several locations

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — People on the east bank of the Mississippi River in St. James Parish should be watching for backwater flooding Saturday, officials said while telling them they should check their home's flood elevation levels and get ready.

Officials also said people who live in homes below historic flood levels should sandbag their homes, as crews monitor the flood control measures

Backwater flooding is expected to reach 4.8 feet Saturday, inches away from flooding homes in low-lying areas in Gonzales and elsewhere in the parish, a spokesperson said.

Your Local Weather Expert Alexandra Cranford said rising waters in St. James Parish is a concern for Saturday.

Parish officials said residents can check the elevation of their homes by visiting St. James Parish's Flood Elevation Map, by visiting the government website: stjamesla.com

Residents can get sandbags at Paulina Park, Admirals Landing, Ricky Lane, The Gramercy Water Plant, the Lutcher Water Plant and the South Vacherie Training Center.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from the St. James Parish Department of Emergency Preparedness by clicking here. Alerts would notify residents about severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons, and flooding.

High Water Situational Report | 6 PM Friday 5/21/21



Flood Elevation Map:

Blind River Gage: pic.twitter.com/AkREkOfdbq — St. James Parish Government (@stjamesparishla) May 21, 2021

"We ask residents not to panic, but to take precautions based on your flood elevation," Parish President Pete Dufresne said. "As we continue to see standing water on many parish roadways, please use extreme caution and drive slowly."