Historic house in St. John Parish set to reopen after outside support

LAPLACE, La. — A historic house in St. John Parish, which closed earlier this month is now reopening thanks to a sponsorship from a local grain facility and support from community members.

Management at the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House, said on Wednesday that the museum's doors would open again Thursday.

1811 Kid Ory Historic House had closed on Oct. 1, citing a lack of funding.

The museum is named both after Edward "Kid" Ory, a pioneering jazz trombonist who was born there in 1886, but also the 1811 uprising of enslaved people, whose members staged the largest revolt of its kind in U.S. history.

The reopening was sponsored by Greenfield Louisiana, a company that has been criticized for building a grain terminal near another historic site, which tells the story of enslaved people in St. John Parish and Louisiana -- The Whitney Plantation.

Some of those who operate that historic site in Wallace, like communications director Joy Banner, have said that the construction the grain elevator nearby would burden the site.

"It's right next to our homes," Banner said in May. "It would tower over us, and it would block out the morning sun."

Banner is also a founder of the Descendants Project, a nonprofit which has filed a lawsuit against Greenfield Louisiana.

Port of Louisiana Executive Director Paul Matthews responded to the backlash in May, saying he believes that both sites can exist in harmony.

"I think we can tell the story of African-American history while at the same time making sure there are jobs created for the descendants of those slaves," Matthews said.

Tanisha Marshall, who is a project manager, added in response to the reopening announcement for the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House that protecting local historic sites is a priority for the organization.

"A central part of our mission at Greenfield is honoring and preserving the extraordinary heritage of communities in St. John the Baptist Parish." Marshall said on Wednesday. "We are so proud to partner with the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House ... We are excited to work with them to better fulfill our own responsibilities of the land in nearby Wallace."

The 1811 Kid Ory Historic House was turned into a museum by former newspaper photographer John McCusker in 2020. He wants to continue telling the history of the house and using the project to aid LaPlace and surrounding St. John Parish.