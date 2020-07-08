St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre tests positive for COVID-19, to quarantine for 14 days

The department will continue to function smoothly in his absence, the sheriff said

NEW ORLEANS — St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre announced he has the coronavirus.

Tregre said he started running a fever on Tuesday and got tested Wednesday.

The test result came back Thursday night; it was positive.

Tregre will quarantine for the next two weeks, he said.

Tregre said he plans to return calls and emails depending on how he’s feeling.

This afternoon he told WWL-TV, Friday was the best day he’s had since being infected with the coronavirus.

Tregre is now in his second term as St. John Parish Sheriff.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre announces he tested positive for the Coronavirus. He says he will be in quarantine for the next two weeks. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/qyvALiT3nJ — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 7, 2020

