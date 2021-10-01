St. John post-Ida curfew remains 'in the interest of public safety': SJPSO

"During curfew, deputies are using discretion when encountering people," a SJPSO message said. "... if you’re out after curfew, you may be stopped. "

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — More than a month after Hurricane Ida made landfall, residents of St. John the Baptist Parish are still under curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., a message from the sheriff's office said Friday morning.

A post on the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page said the curfew is here to stay indefinitely, as looting and scavenging continue in many areas.

Deputies have made 158 arrests since August 30, but only 11 of those arrests were for looting and burglary, according to the post.

11 arrests for looting & burglary

41 arrests for curfew violations

48 arrests on drug-related charges

"Residents are very concerned about the safety of their property," the SJPSO message said. "We want to do what is necessary to provide security for the hundreds of devastated homes and businesses in our community."

According to the post, SJPSO deputies feel that the curfew gives people time to take care of things instead of having to worry about their property, allowing people to focus on recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

"During curfew, deputies are using discretion when encountering people," the message said. "We understand that many people are out and about taking care of their homes and businesses, but, if you’re out after curfew, you may be stopped."

