13-year-old driver, 4 other teens arrested after fleeing deputies

LAPLACE, La. — Authorities say five teenagers from LaPlace, including a 13-year-old driver, were arrested after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Riverlands subdivision in LaPlace around 3:30 a.m. after a suspicious vehicle was spotted with several young people inside suspected of pulling on car door handles to burglarize them. Deputies spotted the car near the intersection of Belle Chasse and Ridgefield drives when the car refused to stop.

Deputies say the 13-year-old driver ran through several stop signs in the neighborhood and nearly lost control of the car after running over street curbs. The car was eventually boxed in and stopped in the 500 block of Welham Loop.

Five teenagers between the ages of 16 and 13 were taken into custody for curfew violation. The 13-year-old driver was booked for an additional felony charge of aggravated flight from an officer. The sheriff’s office did not say if the teens had any stolen items.

“Pulling on door handles has become a popular crime trend recently with citizens leaving firearms and other valuables in their unlocked vehicles,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to lock their car doors and remove any valuables from the car.

“Don’t give thieves an opportunity to steal from you,” the sheriff’s office said.