LAPLACE – A 15-year-old burglar was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home Saturday night.

According to the St. John Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Sugar Pines Apartments in LaPlace around 5:31 p.m. on Nov. 3 to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Treshon Jenkins dead on the scene.

Police say Jenkins was wearing gloves and had a mask next to him when they found him.

According to police, Jenkins had broken through the back door of an apartment in the complex. Once he entered the apartment, police say the person living inside opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times.

The resident then called 911 to report the shooting. Police say they have fully cooperated with investigators and have not been arrested.

Two other teenagers, age 14 and 15, were with Jenkins as the time of the attempted robbery and were booked with burglary. Neither of them were wounded in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WWL