EDGARD, La. — State police were investigating Saturday after two people were killed in a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish early that morning, officials said.

According to initial reports from Louisiana State Police, a head-on collision happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on LA 3127 in Edgard, leading to the death of both drivers involved.

After investigation, troopers said 44-year-old Lonnie Doucet of Lafayette was driving west on the highway when, for reasons still being investigated, his SUV veered into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle going eastbound as it neared LA 640.

Both Doucet and the driver of the other car, identified as 38-year-old Mindi Becnel of Boutte, suffered fatal injuries from the crash, officials said.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene by the St. John Baptist Coroner.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, investigators said. Impairment as a factor in the crash was not immediately known and standard blood tests were set for both victims.

No further information was immediately available.