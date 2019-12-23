ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Four people were shot at a private party hosted at an elementary school in Edgard this weekend.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, four people were shot at a party at West St. John Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 21, around 11:30 p.m.

Of the four people shot, three have been released from the hospital, one remains in critical condition.

According to police, five vehicles were hit by bullets as well.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said that there were several witnesses to the shooting, but not one has come forward with information.

No arrests have been made at this time and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

