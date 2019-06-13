LAPLACE, La. — An armed convenience store employee shot a robber in the neck after the man entered the store with a gun to rob it, according to Sheriff Mike Tregre.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace just before 9 a.m.

According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, the suspect entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint at which point the armed employee fired back, hitting the suspect in the neck. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as soon as more information is available.