Arrest made after deadly triple shooting in St. John Parish

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims around midnight in the 3900 block of West Airline Highway.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Garyville man is in custody following a deadly triple shooting in Reserve, La. early Friday morning.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims around midnight in the 3900 block of West Airline Highway. At the scene, deputies discovered the body of 26-year-old Henry Jamal Malancon in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nearby, officers found two other victims in a parking lot behind a store. Paramedics treated a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and a 25-year-old woman who had a bullet graze wound to her head.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman was treated and later released. The man remains in critical condition at the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said 26-year-old Trajuan Dixon later turned himself in and confessed to the shooting. Dixon was booked on one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.

Investigators say a motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-359-TIPS or Captain Brandon Barlow at 504-494-2674.