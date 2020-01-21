RESERVE, La. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left three men wounded and another dead.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlshane Jarmar Dennis and Darrius Tramaine Williams were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened back on May 29, 2019.

Police reported that a car pulled up to a home in the 300 block of Homewood Place and the people inside opened fire on a crowd standing outside.

Two 21-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were treated at the hospital for their injuries and released. A fourth victim, identified as 20-year-old Kyree Jones, died from his injuries.

Police developed Dennis, 31, and Williams, 26, as suspects over the course of the investigation.

