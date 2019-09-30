LAPLACE, La. — Hundreds of workers were laid off at a Louisiana steel mill Monday.

Parish President Natalie Robottom confirm to WWL-TV that Bayou Steel in LaPlace is shutting down. 376 employees in total were let go.

According to Robottom, the closure is a "complete shock." She says she reached out to the company to learn more, but was told they will put out information on the sudden closure later today.

Robottom added that the parish will work with work force development to try to find the former employees new work. Typically, this is done before a workplace closes, but the parish was not given any heads up this time.

Bayou Steel opened the LaPlace mill in 1979, according to their website. The factory transports and manufactures steel beams, flats and other similar products. In the late 90s, they began collecting industrial scrap for recycling.

A reason for the sudden layoffs has not been announced. The Bayou Steel Group has not returned our calls.