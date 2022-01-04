3 homes shot at, weapons cache found in abandoned LaPlace house

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Rosemary Court around 4:30 p.m. and found three homes that had been struck by bullets.

LAPLACE, La. — Authorities say they found a cache of weapons at an abandoned LaPlace home after three homes were struck by gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Rosemary Court around 4:30 p.m. and found three homes that had been struck by bullets. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators said deputies reviewed neighborhood security video and developed suspects in the shooting. Four individuals matching the description of the shooting suspects were found at an abandoned home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Deputies searched the home and found four pistols, three other handguns, a handgun round, an empty handgun magazine, an “AR pistol,” an AK-47 style rifle with a cutoff stock and a loaded AK-47 style magazine.

Deputies say four guns were reported stolen.

The sheriff’s office says a warrant was obtained to arrest a 17-year-old from LaPlace. The youth was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. That individual is being held in custody, and others are being investigated as persons of interest in this case, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detective Caroline Chevez at 985-359-8717, or the SJSO TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.