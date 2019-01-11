NEW ORLEANS — The deer hunting season in the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area was closed Friday due to rising floodwaters.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the automatic closure was triggered when the flood gauge reaches 3.0 feet.

The deer hunting season will remain closed until the gauge falls below 2.5 feet.

LDWF says water levels in the area are influenced by rain, winds and tides. Heavy rain and east winds can cause flooding in the area.

The Maurepas Swamp WMA includes 112,615 acres in Ascension, Livingston, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes. It is about 25 miles west of New Orleans along the south shore of Lake Maurepas west of Sorrento.

Click here for more information on hunting regulations for Maurepas Swamp WMA, or contact Jillian Day at jday@wlf.la.gov or 985-543-4777.

