Denka plant worker dies after incident involving train

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim.

LAPLACE, La. — A worker at the Denka Performance Elastomer plant in LaPlace died Thursday after an incident involving a train, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Our partners say the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Thursday morning for help with a heat-related medical issue. The Denka Performance Elastomer plant told the sheriff's office that they only needed medical personnel from Acadian Ambulance Service. The victim was taken from the scene by helicopter but later died.

The sheriff's office was told the victim was "killed regarding the movement of a train." Sheriff Tregre told NOLA.com that his office did not have any other details about the incident.

The victim has not been identified.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.