RESERVE, La. — Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are investigating a double murder after two men were found shot inside a car that had crashed into a ditch overnight.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office says the bodies of 20-year-old Kyron Perrilloux and 18-year-old Kerell Tyrez Sanders were found around midnight off West Airline Highway and East 22nd Street in Reserve, La.

Investigators say both men were shot and the car crashed into a ditch. The sheriff's office did not release any additional details.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.