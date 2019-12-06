ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — State police are investigating after a woman drove underneath a moving train and was killed Tuesday in Garyville, officials said.

According to initial reports from the Louisiana State Police, around 1:30 p.m. a train was crossing LA 54, south of Oak Park Boulevard in St. John the Baptist Parish, when the crash happened.

Witnesses said a woman driving a 2015 Toyota Camry went around a stopped car and through the lowered crossing arms onto the tracks. The car then ran under the moving train, crushing the driver.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

The incident is under investigation. Police said the train crossing arms were working, with lights and audible warnings clear.