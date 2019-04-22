EDGARD, La. — One person is dead after a car wreck in St. John Parish Saturday night, according to officials with Louisiana State Police.

They said the single-car crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on state Highway 640 in Edgard.

54-year-old Nina Mitchell of Killona, St. Charles Parish was reportedly driving southbound when her car ran off the road for an unknown reason, officials said.

She briefly got back onto the roadway but veered off again, hitting a dirt driveway and flipping over. Officials said Mitchell was unrestrained when the crashed happened and was ejected from the car.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by the parish coroner.

State Troopers are investigating the incident and said they aren't sure what caused Mitchell to lose control of the car.

Louisiana State Police officials urged drivers to stay restrained with a seat belt while in the car, regardless of seating position.