Drunk driver arrested after head-on crash kills Raceland man

The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Earl Eschete.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a two-vehicle crash in LaPlace that killed a 71-year-old man from Raceland.

Troopers say that 71-year-old Earl Eschete was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 south on Highway 61 near Jackson Avenue, simultaneously as 23-year-old Gasper Orduna of Alvin, Texas was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 north on Highway 61. Orduna subsequently crossed the center line into the southbound lane where his truck hit Eschete's truck head-on.

The crash caused Eschete to suffer from life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he would later die. Eschete had a passenger who suffered some moderate injuries.

Orduna and his passenger were uninjured. According to State Police, Orduna showed signs of impairment at the scene or the incident. He was arrested after a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level was well over the legal limit.