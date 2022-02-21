One person hurt in explosion, fire at oil refinery in Garyville

TTNO reports that Louisiana State Police have closed Airline Highway between Louisiana Hwy 54 and West 10th Street.

GARYVILLE, La. — Officials at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish have sounded an all-clear after an explosion rattled windows for miles and sparked a fire at the plant on Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, there was an explosion at a unit in the Garyville plant around 9:20 a.m. Witnesses at a nearby business tell WBRZ-TV that there was a loud explosion before “everything shook.”

Marathon said that a fire started at the plan around 9:30 a.m. Videos and photos shared on social media showed flames at the facility and smoking rising into the sky, prompting state police to shut down parts of Airline Highway.

The company said that all employees and contract workers have been accounted for. One worker did sustain minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

It is unclear what caused the explosion. The company says that there have been no offsite impacts from the blast.

“Air monitoring has been deployed in the community and local emergency responders have been notified,” the company said.

Other social media posts say the explosion was reportedly heard as far away as Kenner and Ponchatoula in neighboring parishes.

Looks like emergency crews are spraying water on equipment at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. There was an explosion here this morning.