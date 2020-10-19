Former St. John judge sentenced to 14 years in prison for molesting teen girls

His victims were 14, 15 and 17-years old at the time the crimes were committed.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A disgraced former St. John the Baptist Parish judge has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for molesting three teenage girls.

Ex-Judge Jeff Perilloux faced up to 21 years behind bars after being convicted on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery after groping his teenage daughter's close friends. His victims were 14, 15 and 17-years old at the time the crimes were committed.

Ad-hoc Judge Dennis Waldron described Perilloux’s crimes as “awful, hideous and reprehensible,” while delivering the sentence.

The victims all took the witness stand during the trial, tearfully testifying about Perrilloux flirting, offering massages and eventually escalating to touching their private parts. The victims brought jurors to tears during their testimony.

Perilloux’s ex-wife and two daughters also testified last week, professing his innocence.

Disgraced ex-St. John Judge Jeff Perilloux sentenced to 14 yrs in prison for molesting 3 teenaged girls. #Beon4 — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) October 19, 2020

Perilloux resigned from the bench one week after he was convicted. In the two years leading up to his trial, Perilloux had been suspended with pay as judge of the 40th Judicial District, but had nevertheless qualified to run to keep his seat in the Nov. 3 election.