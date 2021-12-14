Helicopter crash shuts down I-10, I-55 near Spillway

Photos show the aftermath of the fiery crash.

NEW ORLEANS — A helicopter crashed on I-10 on the Bonne Carre Spillway bridge, shutting down traffic.

According to Louisiana State Police, the helicopter crashed into the interstate around 1 p.m. There is currently no word on how many people were in the helicopter or if they survived the crash.

Traffic is currently being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound. I-55 southbound is also closed as well and southbound traffic is being sent to Hwy 51.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.