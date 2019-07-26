ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. —

Photos obtained by Eyewitness News show how bad the facilities have gotten in some of the West Bank Volunteer Fire Department stations this year.

"I don't know how it got out of hand this far, I was surprised,” Councilman Kurt Becnel said.

District 1 Councilman Kurt Becnel tells Eyewitness News someone brought the conditions to his attention. That’s when he had a tour of several stations on that side of the river and saw it for himself.

"The conditions were very, very poor,” Becnel said.

The issue was taken up at a parish council meeting in May. Since then, there have been some improvements to the facilities, mainly at Station 91, where the volunteers spend most of their time.

"I already knew help was on the way,” Chief Helmond Lumar said.

West Bank Volunteer Fire Chief Helmond Lumar tells Eyewitness News he was already working with Parish leaders on the budget to get those repairs.

"Station 91. When we first built it, we had a contractor that did a really bum job, but they're currently making repairs, a lot,” Lumar said.

We noticed the station took down some of the old ceiling tiles and insulation from the main station. The chief says they’re also in the process of making renovations to the kitchen.

But that’s not the same for the smaller station down the street. We saw insulation sticking out of the wall, more cobwebs and the black water in the toilet.

“The station that was really a concern was a low priority station, the one located in Lucy. And we had plans to fix, but like I say, it’s a low priority,” Lumar said.

The West Bank Volunteer Fire Department has about 22 firefighters. They’ve been allocated about $80,000 to fix the main station. Becnel says he’s happy to see the renovations begin and hopes it stays that way.

“We still have a long way to go, but, we’re getting there,” Becnel said.