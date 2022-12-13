LaPlace couple arrested in connection with death of 1-year-old daughter

23-year-old Renard Robinson and 23-year-old Keaura Dillon were arrested on Monday.

LAPLACE, La. — Authorities say a LaPlace couple is facing murder charges after their 1-year-old daughter was found not breathing with bruising to her face and body on Sunday.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Renard Robinson and 23-year-old Keaura Dillon were arrested on Monday.

On Sunday, officers were called to the couple's home on Revere Drive in LaPlace after Dillon's 1-year-old daughter reportedly stopped breathing. Paramedics found the girl unresponsive with bruising on her face and body. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy revealed the child had several injuries and her death was ruled to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. The sheriff's office said Robinson admitted to harming the child, causing her to lose consciousness, and he told Dillon about what happened before talking to detectives.

Robinson was booked with second-degree murder and is being held in custody on a $300,000 bond. Dillon has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and is being held on a $190,000 bond.

