LaPlace restaurant serving community from under tents

“They thought I was crazy when I came up with the idea for tent city,” Hank Vicknair said.

LAPLACE, La. — You can still see the serious damage from Hurricane Ida across St. John the Baptist Parish nearly two months after the storm.

Countless homes, churches and all sorts of businesses were devastated by the storm, including V’s Café in LaPlace. They’ve only been open since December.

“Here we are, seven months into it and it’s all gone,” owner Hank Vicknair said.

The café had to roof ripped off, letting rain inside and destroying just about everything. Vicknair was unable to get a loan when he opened the place up, so he paid for it all out of pocket. To make matters worse, he says he’s still waiting on his insurance company to come through.

“I cried for three days. Built myself back up and know that everything I own is gone,” Vicknair said. “It’s not a good feeling.”

And it wasn’t just the family business.

“Besides the café, our house got it bad. So we’re doing bad,” Hank’s wife Jennifer Vicknair said.

Jennifer Vicknair says the stress of it all was almost more than she could handle.

"I am not going to lie — and I am sure everybody has done this during this storm — I just had a complete breakdown, but my husband talked to me and within 15 minutes it was ‘let's go do it,’” she said.

The Vicknairs are now running V’s Café from under a tent. It’s far from ideal, but it’s all they can do to get by.

“They thought I was crazy when I came up with the idea for tent city,” Hank Vicknair said. “You have to make ends because I can't afford it. You got to do it. To stay alive. To stay afloat."

They know they’re not alone. So many others are still cleaning up. The Vicknairs are trying to find some silver lining.

"We will rebuild. And we come back. The old saying is ‘it's destroyed, but you come back stronger,’” Hank Vicknair said.