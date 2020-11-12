Lutcher man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in St. John the Baptist Parish

GARYVILLE, La. — Troopers say a Lutcher man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in St. John the Baptist Parish on Thursday.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on LA highway 54 at Garyville Northern Street. Troopers say 63-year-old Kim Burton Fredericks was riding a bike southbound on the shoulder of LA 54 when a Ford F-150 ran off the roadway “for unknown reasons” and struck the bicycle.
State police say Fredericks was ejected from the bicycle in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Troopers were able to quickly locate the driver of the pickup truck, 54-year-old James Wilson at a nearby home. He was booked into the St. John Parish Correctional Facility on several charges including:
- Felony hit-and-run
- Negligent homicide
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- No insurance
- Outstanding warrant
- Possession of fictitious or canceled plates
The LSP said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.