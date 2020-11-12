Lutcher man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in St. John the Baptist Parish

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on LA highway 54 at Garyville Northern Street.

GARYVILLE, La. — Troopers say a Lutcher man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in St. John the Baptist Parish on Thursday.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on LA highway 54 at Garyville Northern Street. Troopers say 63-year-old Kim Burton Fredericks was riding a bike southbound on the shoulder of LA 54 when a Ford F-150 ran off the roadway “for unknown reasons” and struck the bicycle.

State police say Fredericks was ejected from the bicycle in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Troopers were able to quickly locate the driver of the pickup truck, 54-year-old James Wilson at a nearby home. He was booked into the St. John Parish Correctional Facility on several charges including:

Felony hit-and-run

Negligent homicide

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

No insurance

Outstanding warrant

Possession of fictitious or canceled plates

The LSP said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

