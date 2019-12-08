ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A man was seriously injured Monday after he was shot from a moving car while walking down the street in Reserve, St. John Parish Sheriff's officials said.

57-year-old Aurelius Burfict, who has autism, was in critical condition Monday afternoon after being shot in the chest when he was walking in the 100 block of East 21st Street in Reserve around 1 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

Burfict told detectives he was walking on the street when an unknown vehicle drove up from behind him and a man shot him before speeding away toward Highway 44.

Severely wounded, Burfict was able to make it to a nearby house and yell to the residents, who then called 911.

He was rushed to a New Orleans hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said an investigation was opened into the attack and few details were immediately available. The identity of a potential suspect, nor a potential motive for the seemingly unprompted attack, were available as detectives continued to gather information, officials said.

Officials ask anyone with information on the incident to call their office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359- 8774.

Officials also said that people can submit tips on the sheriff's office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php

