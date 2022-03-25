Missing: Mom, 1-year-old son last seen in LaPlace or Kenner

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos on Friday of 24-year-old Destiny Denis Adams and her son Elijah Pittman.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are asking for the public's help to find a missing mother and her 1-year-old son who have been missing since late February.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos on Friday of 24-year-old Destiny Denis Adams and her son Elijah Pittman. The sheriff's office said that Adams and the baby were last seen on Feb. 23 and detectives had received information that she may have been seen in LaPlace or Kenner.

Anyone with information about Adams' or Pittman's whereabouts is asked to call detective Caroline Chevez with the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division at 985-359-8717 or 504-494-4159.