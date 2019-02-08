An arrest has been made in the double-homicide investigation in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Theron Williams, 25, of New Orleans, was arrested for two counts of second-degree murder. He is currently in the St. John the Baptist Parish jail being held on $500,000 bond.

Kyron Perrilloux, 20, and Kerell Tyrez Sanders, 18, were found dead around midnight in a crashed car near West Airline Highway and East 22nd Street.

Investigators say both men had been shot to death.

RELATED: 'Hunted down and killed': Cousins found dead in car in St. John the Baptist parish

"This was not a random act," Sheriff Mike Tregre said the day of the shooting. "These two guys were specifically targeted. They were hunted down and killed. I have video evidence that shows some evidence of that, but at this time we are in very early stages of the investigation."

Police will release more information on the case Friday morning at 11 a.m. during a press conference. Eyewitness News will carry the press conference live on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV app.