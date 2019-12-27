EDGARD, La. — New video shows part of the shootout at a private party hosted after hours at an elementary school that left four people wounded.

The new video captures at least two gunmen shooting towards the parking lots during a party of West. St. John Elementary School in Edgard on Dec. 21.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested on person, 34-year-old Marcus Isom, on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. Police say Isom is not one of the shooters seen in the video.

Of the four people shot, three have been released from the hospital and one remains in critical condition, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said that there were several witnesses to the shooting, but not one has come forward with information.

Police also released a clearer image of one of the shooters in the above video.

WWLTV

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS (8477), Detective Basil Trepagnier at 504-494-3592 or Detective Gilberto Castellanos at 504-494-4170.