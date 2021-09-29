Over 9,000 lose power in Laplace

Entergy is estimating that it will take about 6 hours to get power restored.

NEW ORLEANS — According to the Entergy outage map over 9,000 customers are currently without power in Laplace. It is unknown at this time what caused the power outage.

The St. John Baptist Parish government posted a picture of down power lines on their Facebook page and said that they are aware of the outage.

Entergy crews are currently out assessing the damage near East St. John Preparatory Academy.

They have estimated that it will take about 6 hours to restore power.

We are aware of a large power outage affecting LaPlace and are in communication with Entergy. Crews are out working to... Posted by St. John the Baptist Parish on Wednesday, September 29, 2021