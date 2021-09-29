Over 9,000 lose power in Laplace

NEW ORLEANS — According to the Entergy outage map over 9,000 customers are currently without power in Laplace. It is unknown at this time what caused the power outage.
The St. John Baptist Parish government posted a picture of down power lines on their Facebook page and said that they are aware of the outage.
Entergy crews are currently out assessing the damage near East St. John Preparatory Academy.
They have estimated that it will take about 6 hours to restore power.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.