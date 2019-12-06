GRAMERCY, La. — Troopers are asking for the public's help to find a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Gramercy man Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on US Highway 61 near Louisiana Highway 641 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Authorities say 28-year-old Dexton A. Brown was walking southbound in the left lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Brown received fatal injuries and the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.