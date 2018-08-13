LAPLACE -- Police arrested a man in LaPlace after he allegedly attacked his "on-again, off-again" girlfriend's friend with a machete.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Juan Carlos Ramos entered a home he sometimes shared with the unidentified woman just before midnight on Aug. 11 wielding a machete. Police say Ramos attacked the woman's friend then ran away.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim breathing, but going in and out of consciousness. Police say he was bleeding severely from his forearms, left wrist and the left side of his face.

Officers applied tourniquets to the man's upper arms to stop the bleeding before EMS arrived on the scene. He was then taken to a New Orleans hospital where he is in stable, but guarded condition.

Police identified Ramos as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Aug. 11, he was located in St. Bernard Parish and taken into custody.

Ramos was booked with attempted second-degree murder according to police. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police say Ramos is a Honduran national who has been living in the US illegally since 2016.

