Police make arrest after finding meth, bomb-making gear in LaPlace home

The St. John Sheriff's Office says Charles Lanoue confessed to making a bomb.

LAPLACE, La. — Police arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly left a bomb in someone's front yard.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, officers were sent to the 100 block of Cambre Street on the night of Oct. 18 to investigate the theft of an electric panel and boat anchor.

While investigating the scene of the theft, they found a bomb in the front yard. A SWAT team was called in to defuse the explosive. Police were able to develop Charles Lanoue as a suspect.

According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, officers obtained a search warrant for Lanoue's home and found bomb making material inside along with methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and several guns. The stolen electric panel and anchor were also found inside.

The St. John Sheriff's Office says Lanoue confessed to making the bomb and leaving it at the home where officers found it.

He was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Theft $1000 – $5,000

Criminal trespass– immovable property, and theft – less than $1,000

Two counts of manufacturing and possession of a bomb

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia

Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, possession of marijuana 1st offense

Illegal carrying of weapon with CDS.

Lanoue is currently being held on $394,000 bond.