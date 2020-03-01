EDGARD, La. — Police are searching for one of the alleged shooters who opened fire during an after-hours party at a St. John elementary school.

Four people were wounded when multiple people pulled out guns at an after-hours party at West St. John Elementary School in Edgard.

Police are searching for Derrel Dibartolo, 31, for his role in the shooting. He is wanted for illegal use of weapons.

Video shows at least two gunmen shooting towards the parking lots during a party on Dec. 21.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested one person, 34-year-old Marcus Isom, on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. Police say Isom is not one of the shooters seen in the video.

Four people were wounded in the shooting. All of them have since been released from the hospital according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said that there were several witnesses to the shooting, but not one has come forward with information. No motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.