LAPLACE – Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest who may know something about the fatal shooting of a man and his 4-year-old daughter.

New surveillance video captures an unidentified man running from the area of the shooting. Police believe this man may have information on the killing of Cameron Mack and 4-year-old Cali Mack.

Mack was shot and killed while holding his 4-year-old daughter, Cali, who was also fatally wounded in the shooting.

Police say Mack was carrying groceries and his daughter back into their LaPlace home on the night of May 29 when the shooting happened.

Story continues under video

“The victims were shot on that first stairwell going up, the mother and another child were on the top balcony,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said, illustrating the crime scene. “After she heard the shot (the mother) grabbed the 4-year-old and one of my officers, who was approaching at that time, took the child from mother, put the child in the patrol car and drove that car to Ochsner Hospital."

Mack was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he died early Wednesday.

Detectives believe Mack was targeted, but they do not yet know the motive. Police said Mack spoke with detectives before he died, but wouldn’t elaborate on what he told them.

According to Tregre, Mack was the target of violent crime before, as recently as last weekend. Deputies were called out after a man threatened Mack and his two daughters with a gun. Police did not say that the two incidents were connected.

Anyone with information on this shooting for who can identify the person in the video above is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL