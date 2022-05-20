Pedestrian struck and killed by sheriff's office vehicle on Airline Highway

State Police said that part of Airline Highway has no crosswalks and is poorly lit in the area of the crash.

LAPLACE, La. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a St John Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle Thursday night on Airline Highway in Laplace, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers say a deputy on duty was driving the marked unit in the right lane of Airline Highway and traveling southbound when 45-year-old Dave Walker of Laplace walked into the right lane of Airline Highway and was struck by the sheriff’s office’s vehicle.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Police said the driver and front seat passenger in the sheriff’s office’s vehicle were not restrained but did not suffer any injuries.

A blood sample was taken from the deputy, though State Police said impairment is not suspected. A toxicology sample from Walker was also taken for testing.