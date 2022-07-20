Reserve pastor guilty in killing of stepson in 2008

It's the second time Errol Victor has been convicted of the killing of his stepson ML Lloyd Jr.

RESERVE, La. — A prominent pastor from Reserve has been convicted for a second time in the case involving the beating death of his 8-year-old stepson in 2008.

Errol Victor Sr.’s 2014 conviction came on a non-unanimous 10-2 verdict, which was one of hundreds of cases overturned by the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said non-unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional.

Victor was accused of beating and strangling 8-year-old ML Lloyd Jr. in 2008.

Victor’s wife, Tonya, the boy’s mother, was convicted of manslaughter by a unanimous jury in her first trial and remains in prison.

The state alleged Victor and some of his sons savagely whipped ML Lloyd for hours, over two days, for stealing an ice cream.

The first trial for Errol Victor took on a circus atmosphere as Victor fired his defense attorneys and tried to represent himself and his wife at trial. The couple was also convicted of skipping bond after failing to appear at trial in 2012. They were arrested after appearing on “America’s Most Wanted.”

Tonya Victor’s sons testified at the first trial that Errol Victor beat the boy over the course of two days, while Errol Victor’s children said their father didn’t believe in corporal punishment and it was the mother who handed out regular “whoopings.” Errol Victor argued the boy had an asthma attack when he was in a fight with his step-brothers.