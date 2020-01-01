ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Authorities say a St. John the Baptist Parish man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on New Year's Day.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on LA Highway 44 near Pelican Point Parkway south of LA Highway 941. 

Troopers say 57-year-old Kenneth Tregre of Reserve, La., was driving northbound in a pickup truck when "for reasons still under investigation" failed to stop before striking another pickup truck that had stopped for a red light.

Tregre was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the second pickup was wearing a seatbelt and only had minor injuries, troopers say.

State police say it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

"As 2020 begins, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else," a statement from LSP said. "Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019