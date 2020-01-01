ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Authorities say a St. John the Baptist Parish man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on New Year's Day.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on LA Highway 44 near Pelican Point Parkway south of LA Highway 941.

Troopers say 57-year-old Kenneth Tregre of Reserve, La., was driving northbound in a pickup truck when "for reasons still under investigation" failed to stop before striking another pickup truck that had stopped for a red light.

Tregre was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the second pickup was wearing a seatbelt and only had minor injuries, troopers say.

State police say it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

"As 2020 begins, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else," a statement from LSP said. "Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow."

