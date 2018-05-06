LAPLACE -- The reward for information on the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl and her father has now tripled from the original amount.

Police are now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or people who killed Cameron Mack and 4-year-old Cali Mack, according to The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mack was carrying his daughter back into their home around 9 p.m. on May 29 when the shooting happened. Police say someone walked up to them and opened fire, killing them both.

"It doesn't matter to me how long we have to be out here or how hot it gets. We've got to do our job and find the people responsible for this,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111 or 985-359-TIPS (8477).

