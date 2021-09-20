Retired Lt. General Russel Honoré says he survived fiery I-10 crash

Honoré tweeted after the crash saying that he and others were able to walk away.

NEW ORLEANS — Retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré says he walked away from a multi-car crash Monday morning on Interstate 10 near LaPlace.

Honoré shared photos of the crash's aftermath on Twitter, saying that his Land Cruiser that he was in at the time saved him.

In the three pictures that Honoré posted showing the damage from the accident, his Land Cruiser appeared to be totaled. Also, his airbags had deployed.

A tractor-trailer and another car were also involved. Those two vehicles had been put out by the St. John the Baptist Parish Fire department.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the crash happened before 9:40 a.m. near mile marker 209. The crash closed I-10 east, forcing traffic to be diverted to US Hwy 51.

The cause of the crash is unknown at the time.

Stuff Happened and I and others walked away I 10 Laplas La . My Land Cruiser Saved Me . @LAStatePolice EMS and St John Fire 🔥 all done great pic.twitter.com/mSx4fPXmjc — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) September 20, 2021