LAPLACE, La. — Authorities say the second suspect wanted after two cousins were hunted down' and killed last month has been arrested.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said 31-year-old Kelvin Timothy Taylor surrendered with his attorney Monday.

Taylor was charged with shooting deaths of 18-year-old Kerell Sanders and 20-year-old Kyron Perrilloux on Tuesday, July 30. He was booked on two counts of second-degree murder.

The two cousins were found shot dead inside a car that had crashed into a ditch in Reserve, La. late at night. Sheriff Tregre said that the shooting was not a random act and the two cousins were targeted specifically and "hunted down and killed."

Last week, 25-year-old Theron J. Williams was also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Williams is being held on $500,000 bond.

St. John the Baptist Sheriff

Investigators say Taylor and Williams were identified as suspects after detectives reviewed crime cameras in the area.

A motive in the shooting has not yet been determined.

"Information provided by the community was helpful in the arrest of Kelvin Taylor," Sheriff Tregre said. "We are very thankful to the people who came forward with tips."

The sheriff's office says Taylor has previously been arrested seven times in Louisiana on various gun and drug charges as well as first-degree murder and assault by shooting.

