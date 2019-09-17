RESERVE, La. — A 10-second viral video of a St. John Parish officer physically removing a student from the school on Friday, Sept. 6 has “grossly exaggerated” a situation in East St. John High School, according to Sheriff Mike Tregre.

The sheriff met with the media a day after WWL-TV talked to the mother and student, who alleged the girl was choked and dragged from the school. WWL-TV also aired the 10-second video in question and reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment. Tregre said other angles of the incident showed the young lady, who identified herself as Modisty Reynolds in a story on WWL-TV Monday night, was not choked.

“I believe the officer did the best job he could do with a very violent situation at the school.”

Tregre said the short video was viewed more than 20,000 times and that there were many calls for the officer – identified as 3-year veteran Larry Williams – to be fired or arrested. A formal investigation is underway, according to Tregre, and would continue.

Reynolds and her mother have filed a formal complaint against Williams, according to Tregre. They both spoke with WWL-TV Monday night to describe the incident.

“I was trying to get away because I was terrified because he choked me and I told him I couldn’t breathe and he was like 'if you can talk, you can breathe,'” said Reynolds, the student in the video.

Tregre said the video is only a snapshot of the incident, in which Reynolds was involved in a fight with another student, something the she and her mother readily admit.

“I know my child was disrespectful. I would be disrespectful too if someone grabbed me around my throat and manhandled me in front of everybody,” said Jarreau. “I think that he could have done better, you don’t grab a child around their throat, if that was me doing that to my child I would go to jail.”

Tregre did not use Reynolds’ name because she is a juvenile, but she and her mother talked to WWL-TV and gave their identities for a story Monday night.

Tregre said that in addition to the 10-second video, thee was a longer version of that same incident from the different angle, and a video of the booking process. He played the video for the media at the press briefing.

Tregre said the video of what appears to be the officer dragging the student out of school in a chokehold is misleading. He said a different angle showed that the officer had a forearm against the student’s torso and the other under her armpit and that at no time was she in a chokehold.

Tregre said that Officer Williams is well-liked and respected by schools, many of whom have requested him to be part of their school. “Officer Williams has made numerous arrests (at East St. John High this year) and has had no complaints until now,” he said.

In addition, Tregre said that in the booking video Reynolds apologized to Officer Williams and gave him a kiss and a hug. Tregre said that despite his belief in Williams, that he would go in front of the disciplinary committee and that anyone who witnessed the event or had other comment, would be welcome to speak.

“Sometimes you have to forcefully remove someone from a disturbance. He’s probably one of my best officers.”

Tregre said Williams is one of a handful of his officers who has undergone cultural and sensitivity training and that he has also taught classes on the subject to current officers.

Williams was working at the school Tuesday and broke up a couple of other incidents. Tregre said officers have responded to 30 fight incidents at the school so far this school year.