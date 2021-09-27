St. John cancels water bills for September after Hurricane Ida

“If you receive a water bill for prior dates, please be assured that your next water bill will be waived."

Water bills in St. John the Baptist Parish will be waived for September due to the outages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Those bills include fees for water, sewage, garbage and mosquito treatment. Parish President Jaclyn Hotard announced all those fees would be waived for the month on Monday, Sept. 27.

Water customers will not receive a bill for September, but may receive a bill for usage before September, according to the parish.

“If you receive a water bill for prior dates, please be assured that your next water bill will be waived,” a statement from St. John officials said.

All boil water advisories in St. John Parish have been lifted and there is no longer a need to limit water usage, according to officials.

Parish offices are still closed to the public, but if customers have questions about their bill, they can contact Utility Billing at 985-652-0542.