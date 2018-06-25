ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH -- A St. John Parish judge has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

An arrest warrant is expected to be issued for Judge Jeff Perilloux, who is accused of sexual misconduct with three different young female victims.

Louisiana State Police were investigating Perilloux for sexual assault that allegedly happened across two states.

According to the initial report, the teenage girl, a friend of the judge's daughter who was 15 at the time, told Louisiana State Police that Judge Jeff Perilloux slid his fingers inside her bathing suit bottom during a family trip to Destin, Florida.

Two other girls on the trip told investigators that they were there when she emerged crying from the room where the assault allegedly took place and told them what Perilloux had done. This indictment does not include that accusation and only focuses on local incidents.

She also claims Perilloux touched her breasts on two separate occasions while in St. John Parish prior to the alleged sexual assault in Destin.

“Judge Perilloux categorically denies that any improper behavior occurred,” Attorney David Courcelle, who is representing the judge, told The New Orleans Advocate in May. “He’s been blindsided by this."

An arrest warrant for Perilloux is expected to be issued soon.

