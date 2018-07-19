Suspended St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux has entered not guilty pleas to three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile one one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

His next court appearance will be on September 18.

Perilloux had little to say as he walked into a courthouse in LaPlace.

Perilloux, who is free on a $35,000 bond claims he never did anything improper with the girls.

Last month, a parish grand jury handed up a multi-count indictment charging him with three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The indictment accuses Perilloux, 51, of committing "lewd or lascivious" acts upon two girls in May and June 2017 and "intentionally" touching the breasts of another girl in December 2017.

The judge was released on a $35,000 bond after surrendering to police and being booked with the sex crimes.

After the indictment, Perilloux filed a joint motion with the state Judiciary Commission for "interim disqualification" from his judicial duties pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

Perilloux's fellow judges on the St. John Parish bench have recused themselves from this case. Retired Orleans Parish Judge Dennis Waldron was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to handle this arraignment.

Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation into the allegations. The case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney General's Office.

Perilloux strongly denies any wrongdoing.

"Judge Perilloux unequivocally maintains he has never done anything improper with any of the three alleged victims," attorney David Courcell said after the indictment came down. "He will vigorously defend himself against these allegations."

Perilloux has also been accused of sexual misconduct with one of the same girls, a 15-year-old, during a trip to Destin last July. That allegation was investigated and, so far, no charges have been filed in Florida.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

