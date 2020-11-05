ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Children who normally participate in St. John the Baptist Parish's Parks and Recreation Department's summer sports and traditional camps won't be able to do so this summer.

The parish has cancelled all of the camps run by the Parks and Recreation Department in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said the move was being done with the health and safety of the residents in mind.

"We look forward to seeing everyone when it is safe to do so," said Greg Johnson, St. John Parish Parks and Recreation Director.

The move, while being done for health reasons, may make it hard on parents who need a place for their children to go, especially as the state begins to open for business.

