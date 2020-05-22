St. John Parish honors seniors of 4 high schools with graduation parade

Seniors from St. Charles Catholic, Riverside, West St. John and East St. John all pulled up in cars, out of cars and even on top of cars for one reason.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Class of 2020 has had to adapt to so many changes this year, which have unfortunately led to so many traditional senior year celebrations being called off.

St. John the Baptist Parish though, didn't want its seniors to go out without a bang, so they held a joint graduation parade for their public high schools Friday - and it was a parade unlike many have seen in some time.

"Even though our graduation was postponed, they still made today as special as can be," said Taelan Jacomine of St. Charles Catholic.

"They didn't have to do this. It was something they wanted to do for us. And it makes my heart full to know that," added Darien Antonio of West St. John.

The St. John School Board put on the daylong celebration and family and friends gathered to cheer them on - from a distance - to say farewell to this chapter of their lives during uncertain times.

There were senior photos and even valedictory speeches - and more than their share of proud parents.

"Whew Lord," exclaimed Jeanette Ellis. "I can't say what I really want to say on camera, but you can only imagine how happy I am."