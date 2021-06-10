St. John Parish continues recovery efforts

"We're expecting this to be second only to Katrina in the volume of claims and the amount of dollars," State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida went straight through St John Parish and work has not stopped as they rebuild and recover.



Reginald Green is one of the many busy residents trying to clean up the debris in front of his home says that Ida was their Katrina.

Green has lived in his home for 35 years. Luckily his home did not receive too much damage. Some siding came off and not much water got inside his house.

He's grateful his family was not hurt after Ida.



"My daughters, they're now living with me, they both lost everything all their furniture and everything. They are back at home with us, right where they started," said Green.



Saint John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard says the parish is moving in the right direction.

The boil water advisory has been lifted and power has mostly been restored to residents. However, there's still more work to do for residents to fully recover.



"Fortunately, there were no lives lost but from the damage to our infrastructure all of our wastewater systems, parish buildings, every facility has been damaged. 90 percent or more of our homes and businesses suffered some sort of damage," said Hotard.



While people wait for the insurance adjuster to assess the damage, parish leaders offer this advice, keep a paper trail.



"Sometimes they'll have an id number, make sure they are tracking what they are doing, you don't want to get to the end and find out there's no record of a phone call from you," said Hotard.