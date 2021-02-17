St. John Parish shutting off water to Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy

According to a release from the parish, water service will be restored in 2-4 hours once it reaches a safe level.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Parish is shutting off water to Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy as capacity reaches dangerously low levels.

According to a release from the parish, water service will be restored in 2-4 hours once it reaches a safe level.

"Once water is restored, please conserve by not using water for non-emergencies such as running dishwashers and washing clothes," a release from the parish said.

Those areas, also known as Water District 1, are also under a boil water advisory.

Anyone that sees a water main break is asked to call the St. John Utilities Department at 985-651-6800 during normal business hours and 911 after hours.

Residents under a boil water advisory are asked to follow these precautions:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested.

Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.