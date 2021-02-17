St. John Parish shutting off water to Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Parish is shutting off water to Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy as capacity reaches dangerously low levels.
According to a release from the parish, water service will be restored in 2-4 hours once it reaches a safe level.
"Once water is restored, please conserve by not using water for non-emergencies such as running dishwashers and washing clothes," a release from the parish said.
Those areas, also known as Water District 1, are also under a boil water advisory.
Anyone that sees a water main break is asked to call the St. John Utilities Department at 985-651-6800 during normal business hours and 911 after hours.
Residents under a boil water advisory are asked to follow these precautions:
- Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.
- Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.
- Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested.
- Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.
